Solar Eclipse Preparations In Seneca County

(From Destination Seneca County)

Destination Seneca County has announced they are hosting Eclipse Insights, in partnership with several Seneca County community organizations, on Monday, February 26 to assist business owners and community members in preparing for the April 8 Total Solar Eclipse. Eclipse Insights will be held at 9 AM at North Central Educational Service Center (928 W Market St., Tiffin), 1 PM at the Fostoria Learning Center (342 Perry St., Fostoria), and 5:30 PM at Seneca East Local Schools (13343 US 224, Attica).

Representatives from the Seneca County Emergency Management Agency, Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce/Destination Seneca County, Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership/Downtown Tiffin, Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, and Seneca County General Health District will also be in attendance throughout the day’s session to assist the community in their preparation efforts.

Highlights of the sessions will include:

Seneca County Emergency Management Update: Stay informed with the latest safety plans and measures outlined by Seneca County Emergency Management Agency, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of safety protocols.

Business Support & Best Practices: Gain valuable insights and guidance from representatives that aim to support the business community. Learn best practices tailored for small businesses and their employees to maximize opportunities and ensure seamless operations during this significant event.

Seneca County General Health District Guidance: Understand the necessary permits and regulations concerning land leasing and food offerings throughout the weekend. The Seneca County General Health District will provide crucial information for community members engaging in these activities.