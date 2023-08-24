Special Grant Opportunity Related To Solar Eclipse

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is seeking proposals for grants for the upcoming Solar Eclipse in 2024.

Potential projects should be focused on education and educational activities related to the eclipse, which will take place on April 8, 2024.

“Two of the priorities the community identified through Community Conversations 2022 were affordable, family-friendly community activities and education,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Foundation.

“With those two things in mind, coupled with this rare event, we want to make sure as much of the community can benefit from these grants as possible to experience this phenomenon together.”

Nonprofit organizations, including government entities, providing services to residents of Findlay and Hancock County, Ohio are invited to complete a short application requesting funding for their projects.

Priority will be given to educational opportunities leading up to and related to this meteorological phenomenon.

“There are so many innovative ways that residents of all ages can be part of this event,” said Kimberly Bash, Chief Community Engagement Officer at the Foundation.

“We are looking forward to partnering with local organizations and schools to build excitement for this unique and exciting experience.”

To discuss a grant idea, contact Kimberly Bash at [email protected] or (419) 425-1100.

The brief grant application is due October 2, 2023, on the Foundation’s online grant platform.

Grants will be awarded in November 2023.