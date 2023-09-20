State Route 15 Overpass Work To Cause Overnight Closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know about some overnight closures involving State Route 15 south of Findlay.

ODOT says beam setting for the new overpass at County Road 180 will close State Route 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night through Saturday morning, September 20-23.

Work is expected to begin in the westbound lanes on Wednesday night, move to the eastbound lanes Thursday night and finish up on Friday night.

The detour will be U.S. 68 to State Route 103 to State Route 37. (below)

Two overpass projects along State Route 15 are currently underway and scheduled to be finished in 2023.

One of the overpasses is at County Road 180 over State Route 15 near Findlay and the other is at County Road 169 and State Route 15 near Vanlue.

Another overpass is planned at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road 193 near Vanlue.

The projects are designed to improve safety and reduce crashes at the intersections.