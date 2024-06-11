Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Is No. 1 For The Seventh Straight Week

Taylor’s Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is spending its seventh straight week atop the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. TTPD sets a new personal record for Swift, spending the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 from its debut, breaking her previous record of six weeks with Folklore. Poets also becomes the first album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time topped the charts for its first 12 weeks in 2023. There are two debuts in this week’s Top 5, with ATEEZ’s Golden Hour: Part.1 reaching No. 2, while Shaboozey lands his first ever charting album with Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going debuting at No. 5. Rounding out the Top 5 are Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 3, and Wallen’s aforementioned One Thing at a Time at No. 4. (Billboard)