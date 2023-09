The University of Findlay will host a Health and Wellness Fair on Thursday, September 21st.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Center.

University resources will be joined by community organizations to offer health information, screenings, and free flu shots.

Hancock Public Health will be on hand to offer Tetanus, Hepatitis A, COVID, and Meningitis vaccines.