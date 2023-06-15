YMCA Taking Over FCS Before And After School Programming

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

The Findlay YMCA will be taking over before and after school programming at Findlay City Schools beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

FABSS, or Findlay After & Before School Sessions, was designed to provide safe and quality childcare for children in kindergarten through fifth grade during the school year before school starts and after school is dismissed. The program took place at Chamberlin Hill, Northview Elementary, and Wilson Vance.

The Findlay YMCA has collaborated with Findlay City Schools to provide similar programming for the 2023-2024 school year. The new program, YMCA After & Before School Sessions (YABSS) will continue to operate at Findlay City Schools.

“This is a great program, but more importantly, it is a NEEDED program,” said Kari Harrison Redman, Child Development District Director at the Findlay YMCA. “We are delighted that FCS approached us with this opportunity to show our commitment to working families in our area.”

The YMCA just recently announced Redman as their new Child Development District Director, a newly created position to meet the growing needs of childcare in the community. Redman is familiar with both organizations after teaching preschool at Findlay City Schools for eight years and serving on the YMCA’s Child Development Advisory Board for the past five.

“I am excited to team with Findlay’s YMCA to provide optimal before and after school childcare,” said Krista Crates Miller, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. “Our students deserve the best and the partnership between the YMCA and FCS will provide just that!”

The Findlay YMCA is encouraging parents who may be interested in YABSS for the 2023-2024 school year to sign up for YABSS updates in the childcare section of their website at www.findlayymca.org/yabss.