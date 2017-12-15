Unconscious man on subway tracks rescued in frantic effort, video shows

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dramatic cellphone video captured a frantic effort on Thursday to rescue a man lying unconscious on subway tracks in New York as a train approached.

The video, obtained by ABC station WABC, shows terrified commuters on the Avenue H station platform in Brooklyn yelling for the man to “wake up” and for an approaching Q train to stop.

The commuters scream, “Sir, please, wake up! Sir? Sir, wake up!”

The subway train heeded the warnings and stopped, allowing commuters to go down onto the tracks and lift the man up onto the platform.

The woman who took the video, Liliana Vicente, was among the group of people who pulled the man to safety. She said she was panicked and frightened of what could have happened if the train hadn’t stopped.

“I thought the train was going over him, I started crying,” Vicente told WABC in an interview Thursday night. “I was so scared.”

Ultimately, Vicente said, it was rewarding to see people help save a stranger’s life.

“I think there are still kind people here in this world,” she told WABC.

The man was later transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to WABC. It’s unclear what caused him to fall on the tracks.

