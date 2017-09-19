Unemployment Rate Back Below 4% In Hancock County

9/19/17 – 12:02 P.M.

Unemployment rates fell all across the region in August. The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show Hancock County had a 3.9 percent jobless rate last month, down from 4.1 percent the month before. While employment stayed steady at 39,900 people, 100 people dropped out of the labor force, causing the unemployment rate to decline.

Unemployment in Hancock County is slightly above where it was a year ago. In August of 2016 the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

Jobless rates are down in every area county. Putnam County has the lowest unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, followed by Wyandot County at 3.7 percent. Henry (4.7), Seneca (4.8), and Wood (4.8) counties all had unemployment rates below five percent. Allen County checked in at 5.1 percent and Hardin County stood at 5.3 percent unemployment in August.