United passengers can now use Amazon's Alexa to check into flights

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Getty Images(SEATTLE) — “Alexa, what is the status of my United flight?”

United Airlines announced Tuesday that its customers can now link Amazon’s voice-activated devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, to their United accounts to check the status of their flight, check in, or find out if their seat has a power outlet, according to the airline.

Fliers just have to say “Alexa, ask United” to get started on the device.

United is calling this new feature a “skill” and said in a press release that the move was intended to provide a smoother travel experience for its customers.

Owners of an Alexa-enabled device can activate the tool today through the Alexa app. If a passenger wants to check in, he or she will need to connect a United MileagePlus account to the device as well.

