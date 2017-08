08/23/17 – 6:09 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County is kicking off its fundraising campaign soon with a luau. President and CEO John Urbanski said that there will be lots of entertainment.

John Urbanski

The luau will from 5-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Admission is $15. You can RSVP online at liveunitedhancockcounty.org.