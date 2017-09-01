United Way Looking For Donations To Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

09/01/17 – 3:32 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County will be collecting items to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The collection event will be next Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at many locations. On Friday, you can go to Walmart on Trenton Avenue or Meijer on Tiffin Avenue. On Saturday, You can go to Great Scot on Broad Avenue or Kroger on Tiffin Avenue.

Volunteers will be available to hand out lists of items that are being accepted. If you want to help out at the locations, you can sign up at volunteerhancockcounty.org/need.