University Of Findlay Cancer Survivor Talks About Her Experience

09/23/17 – 1:40 P.M.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and one University of Findlay Student is helping to raise awareness. Sarah Ludinich is an ovarian cancer survivor and she said that the symptoms are common.

Ludinich said that her cancer was discovered when she found a tumor in her abdomen. She added that it is difficult to screen for ovarian cancer.

Ludinich said that without having previous issues you might not know to get screened for this marker.

