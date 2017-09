09/20/17 – 5:30 A.M.

The University of Findlay asked Findlay City Council to give them a taxable loan. Interim Vice President of Business Affairs Anne Wells said that the loan will be well used.

Anne Wells

The University came to the city because they can offer an interest rate similar to the Blanchard Port Authority. Fifth Third Bank will handle the loan and the university will work with them. Council took no action on the ordinance.