University Of Findlay Enters Purchase Agreement With Winebrenner Theological Seminary

08/24/17 – 4:21 P.M.

The University of Findlay and Winebrenner Theological Seminary have announced a new partnership. The university will buy the facility now owned and operated by Winebrenner. The two organizations will remain separate in identity and institutional governance.

Winebrenner will continue to use the building for classes and maintain office space. Meanwhile, the university will have more opportunities for new uses of the building. The Higher Learning Commission must first approve the purchase agreement for both the University and Winebrenner.