University Of Findlay Has A New 3D Printer To Aid In Education
09/28/17 – 3:26 P.M.
The University of Findlay bought a 3D printer over the summer and they have been busy putting it to use. The university’s Information Technology Services Department has been making tools to aid in education. They have made a plastic pelvic bone and skull to enhance birthing anatomy instructions. ITS members have also made game pieces for an orientation-related lesson in the library.
ITS members have been learning to operate the device so that they can fulfill made-to-order requests. Nursing Instructor Rebecca Terry said that the printer has potential to create more practical learning tools for the health professions students.