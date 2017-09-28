University Of Findlay Has A New 3D Printer To Aid In Education

09/28/17 – 3:26 P.M.

The University of Findlay bought a 3D printer over the summer and they have been busy putting it to use.

The university’s Information Technology Services Department has been making tools to aid in education

.

They have made a plastic pelvic bone and skull to enhance birthing anatomy instructions

.

ITS members have also made game pieces for an orientation-related lesson in the library

.