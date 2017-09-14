University Of Findlay Hires New CCE Executive Director

09/14/17 – 6:12 P.M.

The University of Findlay has hired an executive director for the Center for Civic Engagement. Leigh Esper will be the first person to fill the role. The CCE will be housed on the 1st floor of UF’s new Center for Student Life building and will focus on fixing social issues in Findlay. This means food insecurity, transportation, substance abuse and mental health to name a few.

Esper will be responsible for identifying university expertise that can help with these issues. She will also work to connect with city and county organizations and to help research endeavors for community partners.