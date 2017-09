9/28/17 – 5:15 A.M.

The University of Findlay has a new member on its board of trustees. The school named Hancock Federal Credit Union president Dan Kennard to the board this week. Kennard is serving on the Student Affairs Committee. He replaces former board of trustees member James Appold.

Kennard is also the co-chair of the Backyard Mission Trip. He’s lived in Findlay since 1987.