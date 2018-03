3/12/18 – 8:46 A.M.

Latest Update – 11:08 A.M.

A fire closed a portion of East Sandusky Street early this morning. Firefighters responded to 316 East Sandusky Street just before 6 a.m. Flames damaged the interior offices of BG Towing and Franks Automotive.

So far there is no word on any injuries or a potential cause of the blaze. The road reopened around 8:45 a.m.

We’ll have more details as they become available.