US stocks close higher as banks climb

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street was in the green on Tuesday with bank stocks rising.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 61.49 (+0.28 percent) to finish at 22,118.86.

The Nasdaq gained 22.02 (+0.34 percent) to close at 6,454.28, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,496.48, up 8.37 (+0.34 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 0.46 percent higher with prices at $48 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Bank stocks were up with higher bond yields; shares of Bank of America climbed 2.53 percent and Wells Fargo jumped 1.80 percent.

Apple’s stock fell sharply after the new iPhones were announced, but finished the day 0.42 percent lower.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.