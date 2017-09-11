US stocks close higher as investors relax after Irma

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Investors breathed a sigh of relief on Monday in the wake of Hurricane Irma’s impact on the U.S. as Wall Street posted major gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 259.58 (+1.19 percent) to finish at 22,057.37.

The Nasdaq gained 72.07 (+1.13 percent) to close at 6,432.26, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,488.11, up 26.68 (+1.08 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1.18 percent higher with prices at $48 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Apple Inc. climbed 1.81 percent ahead of the release of the newest iPhone.

Equifax Inc. is still reeling after it disclosed its massive data breach. Shares tumbled 8.20 percent on Monday.

