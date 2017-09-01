US stocks close higher despite August jobs report

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green ahead of the holiday weekend, despite a weaker than expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 39.46 (+0.18 percent) to finish at 21,987.56.

The Nasdaq climbed 6.67 (+0.10 percent) to close at 6,435.33, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,476.55, up 4.90 (+0.20 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 0.21 percent higher with prices over $47 per barrel.

Jobs Report: The U.S. added 156,000 jobs last month, fewer than the 180,000 jobs forecasted by economists, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Previous jobs gains were also revised down from 231,000 to 210,000 in June, and from 209,000 to 189,000 in July.



Winners and Losers: Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles soared 4.82 percent amid continued speculation of a potential buyout by a Chinese automaker.

Another day of losses for Sears Holdings Corp, closing 4.38 percent lower.

