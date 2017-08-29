US stocks close higher despite North Korea tensions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly higher on Tuesday as investors appeared to relax over tensions with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 56.97 (+0.26 percent) to finish at 21,865.37.

The Nasdaq climbed 18.87 (+0.30 percent) to close at 6,301.89, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,446.30, up 2.06 (+0.08 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was 0.43 percent lower with prices over $46 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Best Buy’s stock sunk 11.93 percent despite its second-quarter earnings report beating investors’ expectations.

Ahead of the iPhone 8 launch, shares of Apple Inc. were up 0.89 percent.

