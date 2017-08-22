US stocks close higher, Dow jumps 196 points

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green on Tuesday as investors were feeling more optimistic about tax reform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 196.14 (+0.90 percent) to finish at 21,899.89.

The Nasdaq jumped 84.35 (+1.36 percent) to close at 6,297.48, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,452.51, up 24.14 (+0.99 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was more than 0.5 percent higher with prices under $48 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Shares of DSW Inc. soared 17.46 percent after the footwear retailer’s earnings report and same-store sales beat investors’ expectations.

Macy’s announced the hiring of a former eBay executive as its president and shares rose 4.56 percent.

