US stocks close lower after earlier tech rally

Despite an earlier tech rally, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 109.41 (-0.45 percent) to finish at 24,180.64.

The Nasdaq dipped 13.15 (-0.19 percent) to close at 6,762.21, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,629.57, down 9.87 (-0.37 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were about 1 percent lower and under $58 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Intel Corporation was among the technology stocks that gave up ground with shares tumbling 2.36 percent.

Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. climbed 10.10 percent after Barclays predicted the stock could outperform in 2018.

British movie theater operator Cineworld announced it will buy Regal Entertainment for $3.6 billion. Regal’s stock soared 9.41 percent.

