US stocks close lower on North Korea threats

Tech stocks stumbled on Monday and Wall Street struggled to gain ground amid new threats from North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 53.50 (-0.24 percent) to close at 22,296.09.

The Nasdaq fell 56.33 (-0.88 percent) and finished at 6,370.59, while the S&P 500 closed at 2,496.66, 5.56 points (-0.22 percent) lower than its open.

U.S. crude oil prices remained flat at about $50 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Shares of Blue Apron soared 7.16 percent after Guggenheim Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” rating.

Facebook tumbled 4.50 percent after CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped plans to create a new stock class.

