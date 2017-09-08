US stocks close mixed as Hurricane Irma nears Florida

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mixed on Friday as investors awaited Hurricane Irma’s impact on the U.S. this weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 13.01 (+0.06 percent) to finish at 21,797.79.

The Nasdaq sunk 37.68 (-0.59 percent) to close at 6,360.19, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,461.43, down 3.67 (-0.15 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 3 percent lower with prices over $47.58 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: A better-than-expected second quarter report for Zumiez Inc. caused the retailer’s shares to skyrocket 23.48 percent. Zumiez reported an earnings and revenue beat, as well as growth in same-store sales for August.

Shares of Kroger tumbled 7.51 percent after reporting earnings in the second-quarter that missed investors’ expectations and fell below earnings per share for the same quarter last year.

