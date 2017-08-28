US stocks close mixed as investors weigh Harvey impact

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street was mixed on Monday as investors watched the historic flooding in Texas and anticipated more rainfall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 5.27 (-0.02 percent) to finish at 21,808.40.

The Nasdaq gained 17.37 (+0.28 percent) to close at 6,283.02, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,444.24, up 1.19 (+0.05 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was more than 2.55 percent lower with prices under $47 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Drugmaker Gilead is set to acquire Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion, causing the biopharmaceutical company to climb 28 percent.

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has reportedly been named as Uber’s new CEO and shares of the travel company sunk 4.51 percent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.