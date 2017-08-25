US stocks finish the week slightly higher

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30.27 (+0.14 percent) to finish at 21,813.67.

The Nasdaq slid 5.68 (-0.09 percent) to close at 6,265.64, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,443.05, up 4.08 (+0.17 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was more than 0.5 percent higher with prices under $48 per barrel.

Janet Yellen: At a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen defended the regulations put in place after the financial crisis in 2008 under the Obama administration. Yellen did not mention monetary policy in her speech, leaving investors to wonder when the next interest rate hike would be.



Winners and Losers: GameStop Corp. tumbled 10.93 percent after reporting earnings per share that missed investors’ expectations in the second-quarter.

Better than expected earnings in the second-quarter sent shares of Abercrombie & Fitch climbing for a second day (+9.69 percent).

