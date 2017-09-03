USGS: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake detected in North Korea

USGS(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Geological Survey has detected a magnitude 5.2 “mining explosion.”

The USGS said it was a “possible explosion, located near the site where North Korea has detonated nuclear explosions in the past.”

Previously, tremors have been caused by nuclear tests. The last North Korean nuclear test was nearly a year ago.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.