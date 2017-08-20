USS John McCain collides with merchant ship near Singapore; search and rescue underway

US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class James Vazquez(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS John S. McCain, collided with a commercial vessel while on patrol east of Singapore early Monday morning local time, the Navy said.

“Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft,” the Navy said, adding that a search and rescue mission was already underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, tweeted: “Our first priority is determining the safety of the ship and crew. As more information is learned, we will share it.”

This latest incident comes just two months after the USS Fitzgerald’s collision with a Philippine-flagged container ship in the middle of the night off the coast of Japan. Seven U.S. sailors lost their lives in that incident and just last week the Navy relieved the USS Fitzgerald’s commanding officer, executive officer and senior enlisted sailor for mistakes that led to a deadly crash.

