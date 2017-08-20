USS John S. McCain involved in collision with merchant ship near Singapore

US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class James Vazquez(WASHINGTON) — The USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with a merchant ship east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet.

Search and rescue efforts are underway and there is no word on injuries or deaths, the statement said.

The U.S. Navy said initial reports indicated the guided-missile destroyer sustained damage.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.