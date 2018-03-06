Utica College on lockdown over threat

iStock/Thinkstock(UTICA, N.Y.) — Utica College in upstate New York was on lockdown for hours Monday after the school “received threats from an individual who stated that he was armed with a weapon,” the Utica Police Department said.

The police said a phone threat of violence was made to Utica College Public Safety around 11 a.m.

While the school called it a “real, credible threat,” a law enforcement official told ABC News there was no evidence this was a credible threat.

Utica police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The lockdown was lifted at about 5 p.m., with the school saying, “Law enforcement will remain on campus this evening and continue the investigation.” It was at that time students were allowed to return to residence halls and commuters, faculty and staff were allowed to return to collect belongings.

Everyone on campus was asked to shelter in place, the school said, adding that “law enforcement continues to investigate [the] threat.”

Armed police officers were called to campus and students have been moved to a safe zone, the school said.

Every building on campus was checked and secured and police released faculty and staff from the campus, police said.

There is no suspect in custody, the school said.

The school, located in Utica, New York, is about 50 miles east of Syracuse.

