09/29/17 — 4:56 P.M.

The Van Buren School building is turning 100 years old this year and the school is going to celebrate. The celebration is going to be next weekend and will feature an All-Classes Reunion on Saturday. Chair of the planning committee Jack Marshall says that there have been over 5,000 alumni passing through Van Buren’s doors in the past century. He added that he thinks this is due to the success of local businesses.