Victims Of Houcktown Fire Identified

12/13/17 – 4:50 A.M.

We now know the identities of the two people killed in a weekend fire in Hancock County. The families of 24-year-old Craig “Chip” Brown and 26-year-old Katherine Bernot released their names through the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home at 15043 Hancock County Road 26 in Houcktown around 2 a.m. Sunday. They found the bodies of Brown and Bernot after they extinguished the flames.

The state fire marshal’s office, the coroner, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the fire.