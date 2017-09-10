Video captures ferocious Hurricane Irma waves in Key West knocking over man

ABC News(KEY WEST, Fla.) — Not everyone in Key West, Florida, has complied with orders to evacuate the island as Hurricane Irma takes aim at the island.

Case in point: The man seen in the video above, shot at Key West’s Southernmost Point Buoy landmark, marking the southernmost point in the continental U.S.

In the 19-second video, the man is seen standing on a barrier snapping photos of the churning waters. Within moments, the ferocious-looking waves crash over the barrier, slamming into the unidentified man and knocking him over and pushing him back a few feet.

He then stands up, and walks away — presumably with some larger-than-life photos.

