Vikings promote practice squad QB amid concern over Bradford's knee

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Sam Bradford put on a show on Monday Night Footbal against the New Orleans Saints, but his status for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in question.

Sources told ESPN that Bradford underwent an MRI Tuesday on his left knee. The scan did not reveal any specific damage, but the Vikings did promote practice squad quarterback Kyle Sloter to the 53-man roster Saturday.

Bradford is listed as questionable, and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday he expects Bradford to play in the game. If he’s unable to go, backup quarterback Case Keenum will most likely get the nod.

