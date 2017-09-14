Viola Davis on her EGOT potential: “I really don't sing!”

ABC Image Group(LOS ANGELES) — Viola Davis could become a two-time Emmy winner on Sunday. The How to Get Away with Murder actress is up again for her role as Annalise Keating on the ABC drama.

Davis already has one Emmy for her work on the series, and has an Oscar for her role in the movie adaptation of Fences. She won a Tony for her original Broadway performance in Fences back in 2010 — and she has another Tony for her performance in August Wilson’s King Headley II.

That means Davis is just a Grammy Award away from an EGOT. So, how about it?

“I don’t sing, I mean I really don’t sing,” Davis tells ABC Radio. “Well, maybe I’ll do a spoken word thing with Kanye West or something like that,” she jokes.

“I don’t think about it on a day to day basis,” Davis says, adding, “Now I say that, but if I go out there and do something and do the spoken word with Kanye West they’ll say, ‘She didn’t want to get into that. She’s a liar.'”

Despite having all that hardware for her mantle, Davis isn’t jaded about being honored for her work. Nevertheless, as much as she’s looking forward to Sunday night’s Emmys, mostly, she says, she’s just looking forward to a little time off.

“I’m excited because I have a couple days off and I’m going to take myself to Universal Studios to get on that Harry Potter ride, I really am. Seriously,” she laughs. “People don’t think that I’m fun. I’m fun!

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.