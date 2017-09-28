Viola Davis on “How to Get Away with Murder” season premiere: “It's interesting when people reach rock bottom”

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — How to Get Away with Murder returns to ABC on Thursday, after a two-hour Grey’s Anatomy season premiere, and Emmy winner Viola Davis says the first episode will dig a little deeper into Davis’ character, criminal defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating, and her Keating 5.

“I just feel like it’s sort of a reset button, like you’re going to really see who people are, and they’re going to evolve in a way that I think will make the audience lean in,” she tells ABC News.

“All of us have reached rock bottom, and I think a lot of people are sick and tired of Annalise,” she continues. “And I always feel it’s interesting when people reach rock bottom, because there’s no way to go but up, right? And so you see how they each go up.”



Also on tap this season: some “fabulous” great appearances, including 24: Legacy‘s Jimmy Smits and Davis’ husband, Julius Tennon.

The series also stars Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, and Karla Souza.

Season four of How to Get Away with Murder premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

