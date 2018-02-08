Vivica Fox champions “Soul Food 2”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Vivica A. Fox is on board the reboot train.

After talk of reboots for Martin, Showtime’s Soul Food series and the UPN sitcom One on One, Fox says she’d like to see a sequel to her 1997 film, Soul Food.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Fox reunited with her Soul Food co-star Brandon Hammond, who was celebrating his birthday. Hammond played the young boy, Ahmed, in the film.

“Blessed Birthday King Ahmad aka @bl_hamm My baby boy from #SoulFood ain’t crying no mo!!,” she captioned a photo of her and Hammod.

“Always great 2 see ya Brandon 4 your ANNUAL BDAY celebration! I’ve known u since u were 11 yrs old and LOVE YA TONS.”



Viv continued, “and YEESS we should do #SoulFood2TheMovie.”

In addition to Fox and Hammon, Soul Food starred Vanessa L. Williams, Nia Long, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Jeffrey D. Sams, Irma P. Hall and Gina Ravera. The film followed an African-American family trying to hold on to fading family traditions.

