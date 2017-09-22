Voter Registration Deadline Nears

9/22/17 – 4:52 A.M.

The deadline to vote in the November 7 general election is coming up in a couple of weeks. You have until October 10 to make sure you get registered to vote this fall. The Hancock County Board of Elections will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the 10th to make sure anyone who wants to register can do so.

There are also several other places in Hancock County to register. You can go to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, the Findlay and Fostoria license bureaus, and the Hancock County treasurer and auditor offices in the courthouse.

Early in-person absentee voting starts October 11 this year.

Other Registration Locations:

-Department of Mental Health

-McComb library

-Fostoria library

-Fostoria auditor

-Women, Infants and Children office

-Department of Human Services

-Department of Developmental Disabilities.