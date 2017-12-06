Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to change legal name to Walmart to reflect growth of online shopping

Walmart(BENTONVILLE, Ark.) — As part of a change designed to reflect its growing status as an multi-channel retailer, Walmart announced plans to change the company’s legal name from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to Walmart Inc. as of February 2018.

“Our customers know us as Walmart and today they shop with us not only in our stores, but online and with our app as well,” Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “While our legal name is used in a limited number of places, we felt it was best to have a name that was consistent with the idea that you can shop us however you like as a customer.”

Walmart has more than 11,000 stores and clubs in 28 countries and launched its online shop in 2000. The company will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange as WMT.

