Wall Street hits new records as tech stocks climb

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green on Friday, led by technology stocks, despite North Korea’s latest missile launch.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64.86 (+0.29 percent) to close at 22,268.34 for a fourth record close.

The Nasdaq jumped 19.38 (+0.30 percent) and finished at 6,448.47, while the S&P 500 closed at a new record of 2,500.23, 4.61 (0.18 percent) higher than its open.

U.S. crude oil prices remained flat at about $50 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Apple Inc. climbed 1.01 percent after the company’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pre-orders began.

A weak earnings outlook for Oracle Corporation caused shares of the computer software company to tumble 7.67 percent.

