Watch Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, Oprah & more tonight on Hand in Hand telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief

Hand in Hand – 2017(HOUSTON) — Stars of TV, music, and movies can be seen tonight as part of an all-star telethon to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey — among them Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, Oprah, and Houston native Beyoncé.

There are so many stars appearing as a part of the Hand in Hand event, in fact, it’s amazing organizers can cram them all in.

In addition to recording artists like Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Barbra Streisand, Hollywood A-Listers like Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Taraji P. Henson, and Jared Leto will also lend their support.

The telethon will air live on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC, and will also be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter at 8 p.m. ET.

Funds raised will go to a number of charities, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Donate online at HandinHand2017.com.

