Watch now: Netflix unveils trailer for Marvel's “The Punisher”

Netflix/Jessica Miglio(NEW YORK) — Just three days after its latest Marvel series, The Defenders, went live on Netflix, the streaming network released a trailer for its next effort, The Punisher.

Spun off from the second season of its hit Daredevil series, The Punisher again features fan favorite Jon Bernthal as one of Marvel’s most popular heroes: former elite soldier Frank Castle, who uses his skills to mercilessly hunt down criminals of every stripe after his family was murdered.

In the sneak peek, Castle takes a sledgehammer to a concrete floor, perhaps to unearth a weapons cache.

“All the things that I’d done,” Castle says in a gravelly voiceover. “Memories, they never hurt me. But the past is more than memories. It’s the Devil you sold your soul to. He’s coming. He’s coming to collect.”

Netflix’s announcement notes, “After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

As for when we’ll see the series, all we know is sometime this year.

Count Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, as an eager fan. He told ABC Radio of seeing Bernthal in action again: “I’m excited about that. I’m excited to watch that as a fanboy, you know?”

[embedded content]

