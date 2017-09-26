Watch now: New trailer debuts for John Travolta's “Gotti”

ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — An exclusive first look at the new trailer for the highly-anticipated upcoming crime drama Gotti debuted on ABC’s Good Morning America Tuesday.

John Travolta stars as crime boss John Gotti in the long-in-development drama. “New York is the greatest city in the world. My city,” he says in the clip. “I was a kid in these streets, and I made it to the top.”

The film follows Gotti’s infamous rise as he becomes the head of the notorious Gambino crime family in New York. It looks at Gotti’s life over the course of three decades, and especially examines his relationship with his wife, Victoria Gotti, who’s played in the film by Travolta’s real-life wife, actress Kelly Preston.

Travolta told ABC News last September that he got into character by borrowing some of Gotti’s real accessories during filming. “I got to wear his real jewelry. In several of the scenes I’m wearing his real ties,” he said.

The Gottis’ own son, John Gotti Jr., was a frequent visitor to the set, and a key adviser for the movie, which is directed by Entourage star Kevin Connolly.

Gotti hits theaters nationwide December 15.

