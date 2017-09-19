Watch now: “Thor: Ragnarok” gets the '80s trailer treatment

Marvel – 2017

(NEW YORK) — The trailer to Thor: Ragnarok is already retro, from its garishly-colored logo to its use of Led Zeppelin’s “The Immigrant Song.” But Nerdist has taken things a step further, and revised the coming attraction to make it look as if it’s a trailer you’d see on a VHS tape in 1987, not 2017.

From the hammy narration, to the non-widescreen aspect ratio, to the video tracking errors — for the young, those are image warbles that had to be adjusted with a knob on your VCR — Nerdist left no detail untouched.

“He’s back to Ragnarock-and-roll!” the narrator exclaims, as an electric guitar riffs. “Thor is fantasy! Thor is excitement! Thor is a world of fantasy and excitement beyond your imagination!”

The teaser even uses TV show footage of Lou Ferrigno as The Hulk battling Eric Allan Kramer as Thor from his appearance in the cheesy 1988 TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns, in place of Chris Hemsworth.

All this, in addition to special effects that were deliberately downgraded to look as if the movie was made in the Reagan era.

Thor: Ragnarok will open November 3 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

