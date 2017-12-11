Watch Steven Spielberg's “Ready Player One” trailer

Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Warner Brothers released the first official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s futuristic adventure flick, Ready Player One, on Sunday.

The clip, loaded with nods to previous sci-fi classics, including King Kong, Back to the Future, and Lord of the Rings — and even the 1989 romantic comedy Say Anything — is set in Columbus, Ohio in the year 2045, where a boy, Wade Watts, escapes his dull life by jumping into a virtual universe called the OASIS.

The world’s creator — who has since died, reveals an Easter egg hidden within OASIS that, if found, will earn the user his half-a-trillion dollar fortune and total control of the universe.

Meanwhile, Van Halen’s 1984 hit, “Jump,” plays underneath.

Ready Player One — starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance — is slated to open March 30.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.