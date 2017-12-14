Watch: Will Farrell and Molly Shannon perform Christmas classic on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Funnyman Will Farrell and his fellow Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night as characters from their upcoming Amazon special.

Farrell appeared as Cord Hosenbeck, with Shannon as his fictional TV co-host and partner of 25 years, Tish Cattigan. Shannon was bouncy and youthful while Farrell wore a bald cap and glasses, sporting a close-cropped red beard. The two were reminiscent of Farrell’s effervescent character from the SNL sketch, “Morning Latte” and entertained host Jimmy Kimmel with their superficial banter.

The pair was visiting to promote their upcoming special, The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish, which is presented by Farrell’s Funny or Die and Amazon, although they showed little knowledge of the event.

Later, they performed the holiday classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” during which Farrell’s starting enthusiastically scatting.

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish will stream live on Amazon Prime video on New Year’s Day.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

