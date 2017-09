The comedy “Over The River and Through the Woods” will run Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, and Oct. 5 to 7 at the Fort Findlay Playhouse, 300 W. Sandusky St., with performances at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and may be reserved online at Fortfindlayplayhouse.org, in person…