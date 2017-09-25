Welcome Home Celebration For Vietnam Veterans This Saturday

09/25/17 – 6:38 P.M.

It’s been fifty years since the Vietnam War ended but Findlay is having a welcome home party for veterans this Saturday. The Courier reports that the event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. from Lincoln and Main Streets. The parade will make its way to the war memorial at Center and Main Streets. There will be a memorial to honor the service members that didn’t make it home or have died since the war.

After the memorial, the group will head across the street to a vacant field for the party. The goal of the event is to give veterans the welcome home celebration that many didn’t receive when they first came home.